Contrasting Wirecard (WRCDF) & Its Competitors

Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF – Free Report) is one of 285 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Wirecard to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wirecard and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Wirecard alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wirecard N/A N/A N/A Wirecard Competitors $430.29 million -$8.19 million 604.65

Wirecard’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Wirecard. Wirecard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wirecard N/A N/A N/A Wirecard Competitors -29.55% -254.37% -6.87%

Dividends

This table compares Wirecard and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Wirecard pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share. Wirecard pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 70.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wirecard and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wirecard 0 0 0 0 N/A Wirecard Competitors 376 1423 3265 18 2.58

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 29.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Wirecard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wirecard beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Wirecard

(Free Report)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes. The Acquiring & Issuing segment provides settlement services for credit card sales for online and terminal payments, as well as current accounts with prepaid cards and Girocard/Maestro debit cards; processes payment transactions in various currencies; and issues prepaid and debit cards to private and business customers. The Call Center & Communication Services segment offers value added services, aftersales services to customers, and mailing services. The company also provides payment processing solutions that include Wirecard Payment Page, a payment page; credit card processing; direct debit; online banking payment; alternative payment; international payment processing; tokenization; point of sale terminals; and Wirecard Checkout Portal, a payment portal. In addition, it offers mobile payment solutions; risk management solutions, such as fraud prevention, credit worthiness checks, and individual solutions; integration and testing solutions, including enterprise integration, transaction testing, payment hub, customer self-select PIN, and secure mailer solutions; and communication services. The company serves the consumer goods, digital goods, and travel and mobility sectors. Wirecard has strategic partnerships with Poynt, CreditPilot PLC, SunExpress, and Emonvia. Wirecard AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aschheim, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.