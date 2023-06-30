Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of COOLW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 5,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,474. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 306,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

