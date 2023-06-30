Cosmos Price Hits $9.10 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.15 billion and $108.86 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $9.10 or 0.00030254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00042097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

