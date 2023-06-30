CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) VP Lisa Ruggles Sells 30,474 Shares

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,214,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,833. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.77.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

