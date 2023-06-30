Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,417 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.3% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $146,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,698,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST opened at $531.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

