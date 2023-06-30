Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires 1,892 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 1.4% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Paychex were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 11,030.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 518,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 513,579 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 154,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 43,615 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.