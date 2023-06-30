Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires 6,882 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

MDT opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

