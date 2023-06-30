Coston McIsaac & Partners Buys 1,078 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.6% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 77,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,345,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.35 and its 200 day moving average is $173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

