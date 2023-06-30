Coston McIsaac & Partners Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. General Mills comprises approximately 1.9% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in General Mills were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

