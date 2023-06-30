Coston McIsaac & Partners Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Coston McIsaac & Partners trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,202,000 after acquiring an additional 199,430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,778,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $112.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.77 and its 200 day moving average is $114.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

