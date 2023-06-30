Covenant (COVN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,374.38

Covenant (COVN) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Covenant has a market cap of $20.40 million and approximately $3,374.38 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,658,876 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

