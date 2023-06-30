Covenant Partners LLC Invests $308,000 in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $101.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

