Covenant Partners LLC Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,273 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 66,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 466,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,638 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 33,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 31,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UBS Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.
UBS Group Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.
