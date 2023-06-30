Covenant Partners LLC Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,273 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 66,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 466,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,638 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 33,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 31,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

