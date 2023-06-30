Covenant Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,430,000. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 4,896.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 835,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,842,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.0 %

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Saturday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

NYSE:BWA opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.