Covenant Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,691 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,341 shares of company stock worth $285,033. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

