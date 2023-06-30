Covenant Partners LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $86.77 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

