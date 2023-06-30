Covenant Partners LLC Sells 1,498 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Argus cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.6 %

About Rio Tinto Group

NYSE:RIO opened at $63.80 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.



Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

