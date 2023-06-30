Covenant Partners LLC Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $169.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diageo Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,700 ($47.04) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.17) to GBX 4,720 ($60.01) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.40) to GBX 3,850 ($48.95) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.22) to GBX 4,000 ($50.86) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

