Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Down 77.6% in June

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the May 31st total of 197,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Crédit Agricole Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. 85,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,244. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

