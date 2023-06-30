CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Trading 0.4% Higher

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.71. 1,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $29.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 20.47%.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring.

See Also

