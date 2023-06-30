Critical Analysis: ADT (NYSE:ADT) & Plymouth Rock Technologies (OTCMKTS:PLRTF)

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) and Plymouth Rock Technologies (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADT and Plymouth Rock Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ADT alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADT $6.40 billion 0.86 $172.62 million $0.03 199.33 Plymouth Rock Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ADT has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Rock Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADT 0.48% 8.01% 1.52% Plymouth Rock Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares ADT and Plymouth Rock Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

85.7% of ADT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of ADT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ADT and Plymouth Rock Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Plymouth Rock Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ADT currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.14%. Given ADT’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ADT is more favorable than Plymouth Rock Technologies.

Summary

ADT beats Plymouth Rock Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADT

(Free Report)

ADT Inc. provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. It primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries or unanticipated falls. The company also provides automation and smart home solutions that allow customers to use their smart phones or touchscreen panels in their homes to arm and disarm their security systems; record and view real-time video; and creates customized and automated schedules for managing lights, thermostats, appliances, garage doors, cameras, and other connected devices, as well as offers monitoring and maintenance services. It offers its products under the ADT, ADT Pulse, Protection 1, ADT Commercial, and ADT Solar names. The company was formerly known as Prime Security Services Parent, Inc. and changed its name to ADT Inc. in September 2017. ADT Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

(Free Report)

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. focuses on developing threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter radar imaging from airborne drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) drone; XV, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; X1, a purpose built coaxial multirotor UAS; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft and weapon detection applications. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.