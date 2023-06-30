Critical Comparison: CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) & Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) and Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CymaBay Therapeutics and Guardion Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics N/A -151.26% -59.11% Guardion Health Sciences -76.69% -51.17% -38.60%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics 0 0 6 1 3.14 Guardion Health Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics and Guardion Health Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $14.57, indicating a potential upside of 33.07%. Guardion Health Sciences has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 392.77%. Given Guardion Health Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guardion Health Sciences is more favorable than CymaBay Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CymaBay Therapeutics and Guardion Health Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics N/A N/A -$106.00 million ($1.18) -9.28 Guardion Health Sciences $11.05 million 0.87 -$14.92 million N/A N/A

Guardion Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than CymaBay Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardion Health Sciences has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). The company also develops MBX-2982 for the disease/condition of hypoglycemia in type 1 diabetics. It has a license agreement with ABW Cyclops SPV LP to support development of seladelpar for the treatment of PBC; and holds a worldwide license from Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize compounds with activity against an undisclosed metabolic disease target. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Guardion Health Sciences

(Free Report)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc., a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and dietary supplements in North America and Europe, and Internationally. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma. It develops ImmuneSF, a nutraceutical formulation, as well as a portfolio of nutraceutical products under the NutriGuard brand. Further, it distributes medical foods products through e-commerce in an online store, guardionhealth.com. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.