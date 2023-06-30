Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. 60,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 66,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

