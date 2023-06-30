CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 753,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,617 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $40,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in CSG Systems International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $441,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSG Systems International Stock Up 2.3 %

CSGS opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $298.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

