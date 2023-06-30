CV SHOTS Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.99 Million (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $0.13 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00144802 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

