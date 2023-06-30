CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $0.07 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CV SHOTS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00144802 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CV SHOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CV SHOTS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.