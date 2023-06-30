Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), reports.

Cybin Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Cybin stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.38. 2,827,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,624. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. Cybin has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $75.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cybin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cybin by 133,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,405,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after buying an additional 66,355,664 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cybin by 35.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,280,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 602,614 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cybin during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cybin by 55.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 145,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cybin by 21.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 313,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cybin Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

