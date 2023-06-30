Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DHR traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,475. The stock has a market cap of $177.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.67. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

