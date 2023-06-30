Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Boosted by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

DHR stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.92. 493,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,201. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.67. The company has a market cap of $176.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

