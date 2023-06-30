Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of DBCCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 87,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,679. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

