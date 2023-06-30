Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of DBCCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 87,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,679. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.
About Decibel Cannabis
