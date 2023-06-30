Denison Mines’ (DNN) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at 92 Resources

92 Resources reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of DNN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. 6,099,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385,228. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Denison Mines Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth $1,001,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 23,920,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,888 shares during the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.