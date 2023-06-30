Denison Mines’ (DNN) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at 92 Resources

92 Resources reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday.
Denison Mines Stock Performance
Shares of DNN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. 6,099,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385,228. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
