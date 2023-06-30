Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Lifted to Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

About Denison Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth $2,676,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the third quarter worth $72,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth $3,603,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 322,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.