Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 92 Resources

92 Resources reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on DNN. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday.
Denison Mines Trading Up 1.6 %
Denison Mines stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,099,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,231. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.20. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.53.
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
