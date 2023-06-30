Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 92 Resources

92 Resources reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DNN. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday.

Denison Mines stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,099,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,231. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.20. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 10.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 23,920,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after buying an additional 2,331,888 shares in the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

