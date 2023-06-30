DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.24

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and traded as high as $33.03. DENSO shares last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 4,989 shares trading hands.

DENSO Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Analysts anticipate that DENSO Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

