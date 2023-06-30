Dentgroup LLC Buys 56 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

VB traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $198.97. 97,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

