Dentgroup LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dentgroup LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 984,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,119. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

