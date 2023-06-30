Dentgroup LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $7.32 on Friday, hitting $442.62. 80,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,489. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.74. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $447.92.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

