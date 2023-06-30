Dero (DERO) Price Tops $4.63 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $4.63 or 0.00015314 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $63.36 million and $73,164.28 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,265.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.00323875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.19 or 0.00981936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.91 or 0.00544880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00065432 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003280 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,669,993 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

