Dero Price Tops $4.69 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Dero has a market cap of $64.08 million and $73,989.90 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $4.69 or 0.00015388 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,460.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00351111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.41 or 0.00973088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.33 or 0.00552626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00071323 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00175885 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,671,372 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.