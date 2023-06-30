Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,637,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 0.8 %

DTEGY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 160,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,092. The company has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.67. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.79%.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

