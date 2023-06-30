Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,637,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DTEGY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 160,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,092. The company has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
