Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Increased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,623 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises about 0.7% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DVN traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $48.82. 2,163,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,252,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

