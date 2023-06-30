Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Short Interest Up 167.2% in June

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 167.2% from the May 31st total of 707,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,435,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at $178,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLL opened at $17.24 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

