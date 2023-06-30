discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Purchases £33,081.75 in Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Free Report) insider Simon Gibbins purchased 3,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £33,081.75 ($42,061.98).

discoverIE Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DSCV opened at GBX 840 ($10.68) on Friday. discoverIE Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 586 ($7.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 958 ($12.18). The firm has a market cap of £809.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,995.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 838.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 801.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65.

discoverIE Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.55. This represents a yield of 0.99%. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,238.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About discoverIE Group

A number of research firms recently commented on DSCV. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.10) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

