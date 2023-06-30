Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $28,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 120,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $3,746,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DLB stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $88.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.95 million. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,322.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,322.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,249. 39.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.