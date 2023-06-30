Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in June

Dongfang Electric Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:DNGFF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 88.0 days.
Dongfang Electric Stock Performance
Shares of Dongfang Electric stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Dongfang Electric has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HSBC downgraded Dongfang Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Dongfang Electric Company Profile
Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and sale of power generation equipment in China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Renewable Energy Equipment, Clean and Efficient Energy Equipment, Engineering and Trade, Modern Manufacturing Services Industry, and Emerging Growth Industry.
