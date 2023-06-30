Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DORM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $78.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.56. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $119.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 536.8% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 49.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 119.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

