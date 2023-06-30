Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Duke Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of DUKE stock opened at GBX 32.20 ($0.41) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 32.74. Duke Royalty has a 52 week low of GBX 27.25 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 38 ($0.48). The company has a market cap of £134.44 million, a P/E ratio of 460.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Duke Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Duke Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Company Profile

In related news, insider Charles Cannon-Brookes bought 382,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £114,741 ($145,888.11). 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

