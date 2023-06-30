Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.90

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.90 and traded as low as C$8.51. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$8.62, with a volume of 477,003 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DPM. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.90.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$210.73 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.3905229 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

