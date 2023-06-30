Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 29.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

