Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) shares traded up 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.30. 237,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 427,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DYN. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $656.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,482 shares in the company, valued at $523,088.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,088.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $2,367,502.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,159.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 815.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.